UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Announcing) This is "Jeopardy."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's actually MORNING EDITION. I'm David Greene. But did you catch "Jeopardy" last night?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY")

TODD COLEMAN: National Public Radio for 800.

GREENE: We were the Daily Double and the contestant wagered all of his money.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY")

ALEX TREBEK: Steve Inskeep and David Greene host this show in the a.m. in D.C. Renee Montagne, not far from us here in Culver City.

GREENE: Come on, Todd Coleman of River Falls, Wisconsin - you can do it.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY")

COLEMAN: What is Marketplace?

TREBEK: Oh, no. What is Morning Edition.

That's right, it's MORNING EDITION.

