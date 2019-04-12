School Students Succeed At Getting Textbook Corrected

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of persistence. Third graders in Oneonta, N.Y., had a math problem, and that problem had a problem. It said, Columbus landed in America in 1492, but the kids knew Columbus landed on various Caribbean islands - he was in the Americas. They wrote to the math book's publisher - no response. Months later, they made an online petition and got the book corrected. The Oneonta Daily Star reports one third grader said, "I always knew that kids could do big things." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

