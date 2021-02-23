The country got to know Rep. Adam Schiff as he led the charge to impeach President Donald Trump in 2019 and 2020. He’s busy as Congress tries to pass more COVID-19 relief, and has called on President Joe Biden to forgive $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower.

But it’s possible Rep. Schiff could take a step back from federal affairs, as reports suggest he’s interested in becoming California’s next attorney general. But not everyone is on board with Schiff becoming the Golden State’s new AG.

What does the future hold for Rep. Schiff? We ask him about that, what it will take to get COVID-19 relief passed in Congress and put your questions to him.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5