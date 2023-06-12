100 WVIA Way
Joseph Dituri set a record for living under water — 100 days

Published June 12, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A researcher completed 100 days living underwater. Joseph Dituri lived all that time in a tiny underwater suite. He was conducting an experiment on himself, asking how the human body and mind respond to pressure. The air had to stay pressurized down there to keep him alive. He did the time, set a record, and taught daily classes online. Now he returns to the pressure of daily life on land. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.