A Ukrainian man who fled the Russian invasion last year wins the lottery

Published June 13, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have a winner. A Ukrainian man who fled the Russian invasion last year won the lottery. He's been living in Brussels, Belgium, for the past year, and he tried for better luck. The scratch-off ticket cost just over $5, and the size of his winnings equate to nearly $540,000. He says he plans to use a portion of the money to help aid his home country. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.