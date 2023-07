Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at the U.S. federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He’s been indicted on 37 federal charges, including unlawfully retaining government secrets.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Carrie Johnson, NPR national justice correspondent.

