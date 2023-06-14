100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved.
A woman in Ecuador made a surprise appearance at her own funeral

Published June 14, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A woman in Ecuador made a surprise appearance at her own funeral. A hospital declared Bella Montoya dead. She had a possible stroke and heart attack. Her family members gathered for her wake and five hours in, they heard a knocking sound from inside the coffin. It gave us all a fright, according to her son. The family called 911, and first responders brought her back to the hospital as well as from the dead.

