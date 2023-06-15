100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Starting next week there will be no more rides to Hel on bus 666 in Poland

Published June 15, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. In Poland, there's a bus line. It's number 666, and the destination is a town called Hel - really. Christian groups have long protested this, and soon Bus 666 will become Bus 669. But even though the number changes, the destination is the same. It's still going straight to Hel. Not sure though what the price is if you want to go to Hel and back - maybe your eternal soul or, more likely, a few Polish zloty instead. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.