Starting next week there will be no more rides to Hel on bus 666 in Poland

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. In Poland, there's a bus line. It's number 666, and the destination is a town called Hel - really. Christian groups have long protested this, and soon Bus 666 will become Bus 669. But even though the number changes, the destination is the same. It's still going straight to Hel. Not sure though what the price is if you want to go to Hel and back - maybe your eternal soul or, more likely, a few Polish zloty instead. It's MORNING EDITION.