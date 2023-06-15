100 WVIA Way
Students at San Marcos University discover 3,000-year-old mummy in Lima, Peru

Published June 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. At first, students from San Marcos University found remains of hair and a skull in a cotton bundle during an excavation. Then they uncovered the rest of an approximately 3,000-year-old mummy in Lima, Peru. It's believed to be from the Manchay culture, known for its U-shaped temples that point toward the sunrise. And the mummy was likely part of an offering to the temple alongside the corn, coca leaves and seeds the mummy was buried with. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.