Students at San Marcos University discover 3,000-year-old mummy in Lima, Peru

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. At first, students from San Marcos University found remains of hair and a skull in a cotton bundle during an excavation. Then they uncovered the rest of an approximately 3,000-year-old mummy in Lima, Peru. It's believed to be from the Manchay culture, known for its U-shaped temples that point toward the sunrise. And the mummy was likely part of an offering to the temple alongside the corn, coca leaves and seeds the mummy was buried with. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.