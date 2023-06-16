A Canadian woman recently found a message in a bottle from 1989

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE")

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Anyone remember when sending messages in a bottle was a thing? - before emails and text messages. Really, I only saw it in movies. But one Quebec woman recently found a real-life message in a bottle. The note dated back to 1989. She posted photos of her discovery on Facebook, and a man who saw it said the note was written by his dad - just in time for Father's Day 34 years later.