A new class has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Performer Gloria Estefan has made history.

She's become the first Latina inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Also just admitted, songwriter and producer Glen Ballard, who co-wrote Alanis Morissette's 1995 album, "Jagged Little Pill."

FADEL: The list also has ELO's Jeff Lynne, whose credits include "Evil Woman" and "Mr. Blue Sky."

FADEL: And there's Liz Rose, who helped write some of Taylor Swift's best-known songs.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR music critic Ann Powers says the Hall of Fame recognizes songwriters who have a knack for transforming words on a page into an experience.

ANN POWERS, BYLINE: Songwriting is not just about words, not just about lyrics, not just about melodies. It really is about creating a whole sound world.

FADEL: And that's especially important now as writers of all kinds face new competition from artificial intelligence. But where some see a threat, Powers sees an opportunity.

POWERS: What AI offers is a chance for human creativity to expand in league with technology. Humans can work with technology and not be eradicated by it.

FADEL: A future of collaboration with AI. Congratulations to the newest members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

BLACKSTREET: (Singing) I like the way you work it. No diggity. I got to bag it up. Bag it up. I like the way you work it. No diggity.