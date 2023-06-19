British grandfather wins gold in an arm wrestling competition

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Happy late Father's Day to all you dads out there. We're giving a special shoutout to one in particular - Mark Waldon, a British grandpa who recently won gold in an arm-wrestling competition. He discovered arm-wrestling during the pandemic after getting COVID and then pneumonia. COVID nearly took his life, but he recovered and clearly got pretty strong since he's now a European gold medalist. His inspiration? You guessed it - Arnold Schwarzenegger.

