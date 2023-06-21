MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Kelsey Poll and Tyler West had a connection long before getting married. When the couple looked through Kelsey's baby photos earlier this year, Tyler noticed someone familiar - his mother. A photo from 2001 depicts Kelsey as an infant in the care of a nurse. When the two pulled out Kelsey's birth certificate, they found all the proof they needed. Tyler's mother helped deliver her now-daughter-in-law. Some things are just meant to be.