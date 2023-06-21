100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kelsey Poll and Tyler West had a connection long before getting married

Published June 21, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Kelsey Poll and Tyler West had a connection long before getting married. When the couple looked through Kelsey's baby photos earlier this year, Tyler noticed someone familiar - his mother. A photo from 2001 depicts Kelsey as an infant in the care of a nurse. When the two pulled out Kelsey's birth certificate, they found all the proof they needed. Tyler's mother helped deliver her now-daughter-in-law. Some things are just meant to be. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.