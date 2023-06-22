100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reading the fine print can be a pain — but it could get you drafted by the NBA

Published June 22, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Reading the fine print can be a pain, but it could get you drafted by the NBA. Jordan Haber is a 21-year-old law student who bet his friends he'd make himself eligible for tonight's NBA draft. He read the rules. Turns out he qualifies - graduating from a U.S. school, same year as the draft, over 19 - check, check and check. But he ain't getting an NBA check because Jordan has never played organized basketball in his entire life. At least he won the bet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.