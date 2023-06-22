A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Reading the fine print can be a pain, but it could get you drafted by the NBA. Jordan Haber is a 21-year-old law student who bet his friends he'd make himself eligible for tonight's NBA draft. He read the rules. Turns out he qualifies - graduating from a U.S. school, same year as the draft, over 19 - check, check and check. But he ain't getting an NBA check because Jordan has never played organized basketball in his entire life. At least he won the bet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.