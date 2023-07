DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott.

Police in Lancaster County, Pa., are prepared for almost anything - except a loose pig. The fugitive pig, named Hamilton, eluded capture for days, so police called for backup - the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, who corralled Hamilton to safety. Police said, quote, "not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear muck boots." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.