Daisy the Labrador retriever is really living up to her name

Published June 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Daisy the Labrador retriever is really living up to her name. She has retrieved 155 abandoned Frisbee discs from a disc golf course in Virginia. Daisy's owner, Kelly Mason, says she was keeping the discs that Daisy brought to her. But as Daisy's obsession with finding discs grew, she realized that her growing collection could be used for good. She's now selling all of the unclaimed discs, with the proceeds going to the park they were found in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.