Researchers uncover a new way dolphins communicate: baby talk

Published June 27, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Researchers have discovered one of the ways that dolphins communicate, it's something people do, baby talk. In a new study, female bottlenose dolphins changed their tone when talking to their calves. All of the 19 moms whistled a unique signal higher and greater than their usual tone. It took more than 30 years to collect the data. Aw, look at the little baby dorsal fin.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.