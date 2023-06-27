100 WVIA Way
Shein manufacturing visit sparks backlash against influencers

Published June 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

Several influencers are facing criticism after a recent trip to the manufacturing facilities of a fast fashion brand. Shein — the Chinese fashion company — has faced allegations including forced labor abuses, human rights violations and potentially hazardous materials in clothing. Influencers visited the company and gave positive reviews of the working conditions, but have been criticized for participating in a stunt designed to mislead customers.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

