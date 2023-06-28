100 WVIA Way
Discovered wall painting in the ruins of Pompeii appears to depict pizza

Published June 28, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

A newly discovered still-life painting in the ancient ruins of Pompeii didn't just have the usual apples and grapes. It also had a pizza, or at least it looked like the 2,000-year-old fresco had a fresh, New York pie painted right in the middle of the plate. But archaeologists were quick to point out that it probably wasn't the iconic Italian dish, considering tomatoes and mozzarella weren't available yet. It was probably just a plain old piece of bread.

