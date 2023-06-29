Helsinki's deputy mayor was caught spray-painting a rail tunnel

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

The deputy mayor of Helsinki, Finland, has a second life. He was caught spray painting a rail tunnel. Paavo Arhinmaki was finishing his graffiti mural when police officers spotted him and a friend. He's blamed for $3,000 worth of damage, although it's unclear whether he'll face legal charges. He apologized and said he wants to stay on as deputy mayor, but he is in trouble. The writing is on the wall.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.