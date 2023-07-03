A mayor of a town in Mexico married a crocodile as part of a harvest ritual

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You can put lipstick on a pig, but what about a reptile? A mayor of a town in Mexico married a crocodile. It's part of a centuries-old harvest ritual. The animal represents a deity linked to Mother Earth. The mayor called it the union of two cultures. His bride was, of course, dressed in white, complete with a veil - the very best croco-style (ph). But who was brave enough to help her put it on?

