A Fourth of July barbecue just isn't complete without good music
ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:
A Fourth of July barbecue just isn't complete without good music.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
True.
SCHMITZ: If you're looking for some last-minute inspiration for your playlist, NPR music critic Stephen Thompson has you covered.
INSKEEP: And his first suggestion will put the Barbie in your barbecue.
STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: In honor of the forthcoming Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie" movie...
SCHMITZ: You can play music from the new "Barbie" movie soundtrack, like the song "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANCE THE NIGHT")
DUA LIPA: (Singing) Watch me dance, dance the night away. My heart could be burning, but you won't see it on my face. Watch me...
INSKEEP: Or you can go with Aqua's classic version of "Barbie Girl."
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BARBIE GIRL")
AQUA: (Singing) I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life in plastic. It's fantastic.
SCHMITZ: Stephen says he has been to an actual Barbie-cue (ph).
THOMPSON: Everybody dressed as Barbie or Ken. There were pink drinks with glitter.
INSKEEP: And if that's not your jam - and how could it not be? But if it's not, don't worry, because Stephen has other suggestions, like a Bey-becue (ph).
THOMPSON: Celebrate American excellence by playing the music of the great American original, Beyonce.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PARTY")
BEYONCE: (Singing) 'Cause we like to party. Hey. Hey. Hey.
THOMPSON: You can take the complete collected works of Beyonce. Play them in any order you want because this is America.
SCHMITZ: Stephen, a longtime Washington, D.C., resident, has yet another idea for your cookout.
THOMPSON: When I think of the sounds of a summer in D.C., I think about go-go music - you know, funk with certain kind of rhythms attached to it that feels swampy, but in a good way.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHUCK BABY FEAT. KK")
CHUCK BROWN: (Rapping) I think I'm sprung now. I seen a dude uptown who makes me want to settle down and have his son.
THOMPSON: Pull out your Rare Essence. Pull out your Chuck Brown records.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHUCK BABY FEAT. KK")
BROWN: (Singing) I was driving in my car one day. I saw a sexy lady...
INSKEEP: OK, so Rob, what would you put on your July Fourth playlist?
SCHMITZ: I think I'm with Stephen. I think I'd go - I'm from Minnesota, and I would love to honor one of the best Minnesota musicians, Prince.
INSKEEP: Wow. There you go. OK. That would work. That would work.
SCHMITZ: Yeah.
INSKEEP: I'm thinking a little more along the lines of Springsteen - you know, kind of dark and patriotic. But I know that my kids would be picking "Hamilton" because they know the lyrics.
SCHMITZ: Of course.
INSKEEP: New York City, 1776.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AARON BURR, SIR")
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA: (As Alexander Hamilton) Pardon me. Are you Aaron Burr, sir?
LESLIE ODOM JR: (As Aaron Burr) That depends. Who's asking?
MIRANDA: (As Alexander Hamilton) Oh, well, sure, sir. I'm Alexander Hamilton. I'm at your service, sir. I have been looking for you.
ODOM: (As Aaron Burr) I'm getting nervous.
MIRANDA: (As Alexander Hamilton) Sir, I heard your name at Princeton. I was seeking an accelerated course...