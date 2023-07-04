100 WVIA Way
Viewers were creeped out after the latest 'Antiques Roadshow' episode in the U.K.

Published July 4, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz.

The latest "Antiques Roadshow" episode in the U.K. left some viewers unable to sleep after a couple of dummies came on - that is, ventriloquist dummies - really creepy ones. A woman showcased her dad's old dolls named Fred and William.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANTIQUES ROADSHOW")

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Fred is actually wearing my dad's wig.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHMITZ: Their value - 100 pounds. One viewer responded on social media, put them in a box and burn them - don't care how much they're worth.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.