Why the 'Barbie' movie won't be making it to Vietnamese screens

Published July 4, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

The "Barbie" movie will not be seen in Vietnamese theaters. Authorities banned it because of a scene showing a map with the nine-dash line. This line depicts China's claim to own the South China Sea. Vietnam and other nations reject this, and the U.S. says it's unlawful. Vietnam had previously banned other productions, like "Abominable" and "Uncharted," for the same reason. Now "Barbie," too, falls victim to geopolitics.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.