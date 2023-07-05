Americans relished in a July Fourth tradition: competitive hot dog eating

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Americans relished in a July 4 tradition yesterday - competitive hot dog eating. On the men's side, Joey Chestnut won for the 16th time. He finished 62 hotdogs in 10 minutes. On the women's side, a returning champ came out top dog. Miki Sudo scarfed down 39 1/2 hot dogs. It was her ninth win. Congrats to you both. Honestly though, eating that much sounds the wurst.

