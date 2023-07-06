Elton John plays his last concert of his farewell tour Saturday in Stockholm

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Elton John hangs up his glittering jacket this week when he plays his last concert of his farewell tour in Stockholm on Saturday. And as he does so, he's rocketing past another record. In January, his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour became the highest-grossing in Billboard Boxscore history, and as of last month, it's the first tour ever to make more than $900 million. Turns out the yellow brick road is paved with gold. This is MORNING EDITION.