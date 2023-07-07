100 WVIA Way
Broadway adaptation of 'Back to the Future' previewed on Broadway last week

Published July 7, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz.

Great Scott. We have to go "Back To The Future: The Musical." The stage adaptation of the '80s classic sci-fi movie previewed on Broadway last week. The four shows brought in over $1 million.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (Singing) I don't mind. But you better promise me, I'll be back in time.

SCHMITZ: The musical originally premiered in 2020 in Manchester, England, and it officially debuts stateside on August 3. Sounds heavy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.