Netherlands to return items looted in colonial times from Indonesia, Sri Lanka

The Netherlands is returning nearly 500 items looted in colonial times from Indonesia and Sri Lanka. The objects include art, jewels and other cultural artifacts. One item of particular interest - a ceremonial cannon made of bronze, silver and gold and inlaid with rubies. The Dutch East India Company took it when it plundered the kingdom of Sri Lanka in 1765. Dutch officials say it's time to return objects that should never have been in the Netherlands to begin with.

