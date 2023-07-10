Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie over South China Sea map

In Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” star Margot Robbie stands in front of a controversial map that reflects China’s disputed claim to the South China Sea. It’s such a sensitive issue that Vietnam has banned the movie from theaters, and regulators in the Philippines are threatening to do the same.

This is not the first time the South China Sea has caused issues for Hollywood in Asia. Aynne Kokas, author of “Hollywood Made in China,” joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

