(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UN VERANO SIN TI")

BAD BUNNY: (Singing) Un verano sin ti.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Bad Bunny's album "Un Verano Sin Ti" is now the most streamed ever on Spotify. The singer's album was released last May, spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard chart and was streamed more than 350 million times in the first week alone. The artist told Billboard, I never said I wanted to be the biggest or the best or the richest. But he definitely has an argument for baddest streaming artist alive.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.