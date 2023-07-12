100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How much has the Western drought increased carbon emissions?

Published July 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Researchers are getting a better picture of just how much the drought in the West has increased carbon emissions. Hydropower is a big source of energy there. And when water is scarce, grid operators often turn to coal and gas plants to make up for lost power. This can have a big impact on the environment and public health even in places far away.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more with Jake Bittle, a staff writer for our editorial partner, Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.