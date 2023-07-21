100 WVIA Way
How to best experience the Perseid meteor shower this summer

Published July 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
The Milky Way galaxy is pictured as a Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the Negev desert near the Israeli city of Mitzpe Ramon, on August 12, 2021, during a yearly meteor shower, which occurs when the earth passes through the cloud of debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
The Milky Way galaxy is pictured as a Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the Negev desert near the Israeli city of Mitzpe Ramon, on August 12, 2021, during a yearly meteor shower, which occurs when the earth passes through the cloud of debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most dramatic celestial events of the summer. Now through late August, the astronomical phenomenon will light up the night sky with shooting stars, peaking on Aug. 11, 12 and 13.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky & Telescope, about how to best witness the highly anticipated meteor shower and the rich history behind their discovery.

