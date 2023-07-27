How a baby's health is shaped in part by the environment they live in

Researchers who study the importance of a baby’s early experiences, such as the quality of the relationships with their parents, are also looking into how built and natural environments critically impact health outcomes. But access to green space, for example, is not equal depending on where families live.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about the connections between the environment and early childhood with Dr. Lindsey Burghardt, chief science officer at The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

