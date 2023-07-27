Tuition at Commonwealth University's three campuses to remain the same

Commonwealth University students will not see a tuition increase in the new academic year.

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education - or PASSHE - voted unanimously to freeze tuition for the 2023-2024 academic year. Commonwealth University is made up of the Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven University campuses and is in its second year as a consolidated school.

According to a release from the university, in-state undergraduate tuition at Commonwealth University's Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield locations will remain at $7,716 for a sixth year.