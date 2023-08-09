100 WVIA Way
Director James Burrows looks back at 50 years of 'Cheers,' 'Friends' and 'Will and Grace'

Published August 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Director James Burrows poses for a portrait on the set of the show at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Sept. 19, 2012. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Director James Burrows poses for a portrait on the set of the show at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Sept. 19, 2012. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Over five decades, TV director James Burrows has helped shaped sitcoms such as “Cheers,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” and “Will and Grace.” His memoir about those years, “Directed by James Burrows,” is now out in paperback.

Burrows joins Robin Young to talk about the book.

The cover of “Directed by James Burrows.” (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

