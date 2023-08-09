100 WVIA Way
Documenting Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks profoundly impacted a military filmmaker and his daughter

Published August 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
 Filmmaker Herbert Sussan at a dinner in Japan with hibakusha, survivors of the atomic attacks. (Courtesy of Leslie Sussan)
Herbert Sussan was a young officer in the U.S. military when he directed a film about the human effects of the atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He was deeply affected by the devastation.

His daughter Leslie Sussan wrote a memoir about his experiences.

Jon Kalish reports.

Herbert Sussan was a young U.S. Air Force officer when he directed a military film crew, documenting the devastation of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (Courtesy of Leslie Sussan)

Author Leslie Sussan. (Courtesy of Leslie Sussan)

