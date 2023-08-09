100 WVIA Way
Montgomery Riverboat brawl prompts national discussion about race

Published August 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

We get the latest on the fallout from the weekend’s brawl in Montgomery, Alabama. Police have charged three white men with assaulting a Black security guard, but say their actions don’t fit legal requirements for a hate crime.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Kellie Carter Jackson, associate professor at Wellesley College who has been writing about this.

 

