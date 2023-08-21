How cable news changes American politics and culture

A white Bronco chased down the Los Angeles freeway. The collapse of two Manhattan skyscrapers. The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. All of these seminal moments in American history were broadcast on cable news.

For more than 80 years, cable television hasbeen at the center of Americanpolitics and culture. While streaming platforms have driven many families to cut the cord, there are still more than 72 million active cable subscribers according to theNational Cable and Telecommunications Association.

News remains a huge part of Americans’cable television diet. But the industry is at a crossroads, with cable subscriptions down 30 percent over the past decade. Giants of the industry like CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC have cut their staffs.

How has cable news shaped our politics and culture? And what role will it play in the 2024 Presidential election?

The new book “24/7 Politics: Cable Television and the Fragmenting of America from Watergate to Fox News” examines all these questions and more.

