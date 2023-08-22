A dad and his teenager are talking openly about suicide. And they say your family should too

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

When 17-year-old Sydney Fink first brought up feelings of suicide and self-harm with their family, it didn’t go that well. They told their parents one night at dinner, and their dad overreacted and shut the conversation down. But now, Sydney and their dad, Micah Fink, are helping families learn how to talk about mental health together.

They speak with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes about their solutions podcast “Conversations With Sydney.”

“Conversations with Sydney” is supported in part by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and a Rosalyn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Reporting.

