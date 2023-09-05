United Auto Workers Union strike likely amid demands for higher pay, shorter work week
The United Auto Workers seem likely to strike over demands for higher pay and a shorter work week. The union’s current contract expires next week.
Host Scott Tong gets the latest on how the strike may impact the country’s largest automakers from University of Michigan Ross School of Business professor Erik Gordon.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.