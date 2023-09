Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with reporter Lillian Perlmutter about what asylum-seekers on the southern border are facing. She says that border patrol agents make ‘arbitrary decisions‘ and apply immigration rules in a scattered fashion, allowing some to get into the country and others not.

