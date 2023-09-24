Who do we think gets to think about the Roman Empire?
How much do you think about the Roman Empire?
It’s a question that men the world over were asked by friends and loved ones who use the video-sharing app TikTok in recent days.
A recent viral trend asserts that dudes spend a surprising amount of time ruminating on barbarian invasions, Hadrian’s Wall, fights in the Coliseum, and much more.
It’s a fun silly trend. But it illustrates a broader point about how we think about who thinks about history. (We think about this a lot.)
We talk to Angela Watercutter, a senior editor at WIRED, and Doug Boin, a history professor at St. Louis University, about how we think about the Roman Empire. And about how maybe, we could be doing a better job.
Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5