Voters with disabilities often face obstacles before they even get to the polls

A new toolkit aims to track the challenges that people with disabilities have when it comes to voting. The Center for American Progress developed this as a way to help communities identify what solutions to advocate for.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes shares the voices of three voters and speaks with Mia Ives-Rublee, director of the center’s Disability Justice Initiative.

Camarie Zubizarreta, a voter featured in this story, now lives in Washington, D.C. and is hard of hearing. She says she wishes more voting information was available in American Sign Language. (Courtesy of Camarie Zubizarreta)

Steve Grammar, of Roanoke, Virginia, is pictured in his wheelchair. He can’t physically mark a ballot on his own, and he says dictating his vote feels like a violation of his privacy. He says it’s disheartening there’s no private voting area, and he says online voting would be more convenient. (Courtesy of Steve Grammar)

