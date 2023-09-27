Amtrak to restore Gulf Coast service 18 years after Hurricane Katrina

There have been no passenger trains on this 140-mile Gulf Coast route for 18 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005. Amtrak could revive the route as soon as next year, now thanks in part to a new grant from the Department of Transportation.

