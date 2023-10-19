100 WVIA Way
Sam Bankman-Fried trial latest: Former FTX employee talks of intimidation

Published October 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

The trial of disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has entered a third week. The jury has been hearing from former employees in recent days about SBF’s conduct and decision-making at the company.

Axios crypto reporter Crystal Kim has been at the courthouse for a lot of the trial and joins host Scott Tong for an update on proceedings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

