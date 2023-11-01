Injured Palestinians reach Egypt through Rafah crossing: The latest on the Israel-Hamas war
Injured Palestinians and foreign nationals have passed through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. And Israel takes responsibility for Tuesday’s strikes on a Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with The Washington Post’s Susannah George about the latest developments from the war between Israel and Hamas.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
