Harvard student launches hotline to promote peaceful dialogue amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas war
Following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, Harvard University junior Shira Hoffer noticed a lot of one-sided and polarizing narratives around the conflict.
In an effort to promote peaceful dialogue across differences, Hoffman launched the Hotline for Israel/Palestine, an educational texting hotline that seeks to provide users with nonpartisan information and resources.
The initiative already has two dozen volunteers, spanning across religions, ethnicities and countries.
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Hoffman for more details on this peace-forward effort.
