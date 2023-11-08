100 WVIA Way
Director Alexander Payne and 'The Holdovers'

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST
Alexander Payne attends "The Holdovers" Headline Gala premiere during the 67th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall.
Alexander Payne attends "The Holdovers" Headline Gala premiere during the 67th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall.

Almost 20 years ago, Alexander Payne changed the way moviegoers thought about wine.

His movie “Sideways” disdained Merlot as much as it celebrated Pinot Noir. His new movie “The Holdovers” explores something completely different.

Payne reunites with Paul Giamatti in this latest work. Unlike his former character in “Sideways,” Giamatti plays a character who is far from patient and nurturing.

What kind of glee can we find in a film involving a character so crabby? And what did Payne have to say about making it? John Horn joins us to discuss.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea