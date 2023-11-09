100 WVIA Way
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on GOP field and debate

Published November 9, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST

Wednesday night’s Republican presidential primary debate in Miami featured former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. But the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump was not there.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also ran for the GOP nomination, about the NBC News debate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.