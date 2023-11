Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Deepa Fernandes review the week in politics with Politico’s Eugene Daniels and Axios’ Margaret Talev, including the state of play in the 2024 presidential race following abortion victories for Democrats on Tuesday and a third GOP presidential debate on Wednesday.

